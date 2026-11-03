TotalEnergies, ADNOC Gas Sign Five-Year LNG Supply Deal

TotalEnergies and ADNOC Gas have signed a five-year agreement under which ADNOC Gas will supply up to 1.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to TotalEnergies, with the first deliveries expected in 2026.

The agreement, announced on November 3, extends the companies' existing partnership and adds to TotalEnergies' LNG supply portfolio.

“The signing of this agreement with ADNOC Gas marks another important milestone in our long-standing partnership and highlights our commitment to deepening our cooperation over the long term,” said Stéphane Michel, President Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies.

"Global demand for LNG continues to grow, and ADNOC Gas is well positioned to capture that opportunity," added Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas.