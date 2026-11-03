ADES Lands New Offshore Drilling Rig Deals in Angola and Indonesia

ADES Holding has secured a one-year contract extension for the Shelf Drilling Tenacious jack-up rig offshore Angola and a new drilling contract for the Shelf Drilling Perseverance in Indonesia, adding to its offshore drilling backlog across Africa and Southeast Asia.

The Angola extension, valued at approximately $52 million (SAR 195 million, was secured through the exercise of an existing option and will begin immediately after the rig's current contract, which was scheduled to expire in the first quarter of 2027, ADES announced on October 27.

The Shelf Drilling Tenacious previously secured a contract extension with Chevron’s subsidiary CABGOC in August 2025, with the latest option exercise extending its drilling campaign offshore Angola by another year.

Built in 2007 and last upgraded in 2022, the Baker Marine Pacific 375 jack-up rig can operate in water depths of up to 375 feet (114.3 metres) and drill to depths of 30,000 feet (9,144 metres). The rig can accommodate 150 people.

Separately, ADES signed a new contract with PT Pertamina Hulu Mahakam (PHM) for the Shelf Drilling Perseverance jack-up rig in Indonesia.

The contract covers a firm period of 406 days, with an additional 30-day option. The total backlog for the firm and optional periods is estimated at $46.17 million (SAR 173.14 million), including mobilization and demobilization fees.

The rig is a Friede & Goldman JU-2000E 400-foot jack-up drilling unit.

Operations are expected to begin around the end of December 2026, following completion of the rig's current short-term campaign in the region.

The Indonesia award marks the beginning of a new contractual relationship between ADES and PHM, expanding the drilling contractor's customer base in Southeast Asia.

The two announcements follow ADES' completion of its acquisition of Shelf Drilling in November 2025, which brought together a combined fleet of more than 80 offshore jack-up rigs, including over 45 premium units.