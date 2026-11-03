Well-Safe Solutions Completes Three-Well Decom Campaign off UK

Offshore well decommissioning specialist Well-Safe Solutions has completed a plug and abandonment (P&A) campaign involving three subsea wells using its Well-Safe Defender semi-submersible rig, with operations carried out West of Shetland and in the northern North Sea.

The campaign included one subsea well West of Shetland under Well-Safe Solutions' first end-to-end Well Operatorship contract, followed by two wells at the Magnus field on behalf of EnQuest.

Following completion of its five-yearly Special Periodic Survey (SPS), the Well-Safe Defender mobilized to undertake the first campaign, combining project management, subsurface and basis of design (SSBoD), engineering and rig capabilities.

The rig subsequently moved to the Magnus field, where it completed the plug and abandonment of two additional subsea wells under a multi-year contract with EnQuest.

The three-well campaign marks another completed decommissioning scope for the Well-Safe Defender, with Well-Safe Solutions continuing to offer integrated well decommissioning services covering engineering, project management and offshore execution.

“This project demonstrated the strength of Well-Safe’s integrated offering, bringing together project management, subsurface and basis of design (SSBoD), engineering and rig capability within a single delivery model. This integrated approach provided opportunities to reduce cost, time and operational risk while maintaining a strong focus on safe and efficient execution,” Well-Safe Solutions said.