Subsea7 Lands North Sea Tieback Job from Aker BP

Subsea7 has secured a contract from Aker BP for subsea pipeline and infrastructure work on the Lyra field development in the North Sea offshore Norway.

The contract, worth between $150 million and $300 million, covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of gas lift and production pipelines and associated subsea infrastructure, with offshore operations scheduled across 2026, 2027 and 2028.

The Lyra field, formerly known as Kjøttkake, is located in the northern North Sea, approximately 44 kilometres from the Gjøa platform, to which it will be tied back through existing infrastructure at the NOVA field.

The production pipeline will feature a pipe-in-pipe design, with installation activities carried out using vessels from Subsea7's fleet.

Project management and engineering work will begin immediately at Subsea7's office in Stavanger, while pipeline fabrication will take place at its spool base in Vigra, Norway.

The Lyra development is targeting first oil in 2028, three years after discovery. To support the accelerated development schedule, Subsea7 received a pre-commitment for critical long-lead items in December 2025.

“Lyra showcases the strength of the Aker BP Subsea Alliance,” said Erik Femsteinevik, Vice President Norway at Subsea7.

The Aker BP Subsea Alliance comprises Aker BP, Subsea7 and OneSubsea.