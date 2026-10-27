PlanSea, Infosys Team Up on AI-Powered Offshore Decommissioning

PlanSea and Infosys have joined forces to combine artificial intelligence (AI), marine logistics expertise and enterprise data integration to help offshore oil and gas operators optimize decommissioning planning and execution, targeting lower costs, improved vessel utilization and more efficient project schedules.

The collaboration brings together PlanSea's AI-assisted marine planning environment and Infosys' data engineering, systems integration and AI capabilities to support decision-making across increasingly complex offshore decommissioning campaigns.

PlanSea contributes expertise in marine logistics and decommissioning, alongside technology capable of modelling vessels, ports, weather conditions, operational tasks and dependencies, while Infosys provides enterprise data integration through its Topaz Fabric layer, connecting information across legacy systems and stakeholders.

The combined approach allows operators to compare different decommissioning scenarios based on costs, emissions, vessel availability, schedule confidence and operational risks before committing resources.

The partnership is designed to address growing challenges in offshore decommissioning, where specialist vessels, rigs, contractors and equipment must be coordinated across multiple projects, often within limited operational windows.

UK offshore operators spent a record $3.5 billion (£2.6 billion) on decommissioning in 2025, with a further $28.3 billion (£21 billion) expected to be spent by 2032, according to the companies.

PlanSea decom dashboard and operational output (Credit: PlanSea)

Decommissioning accounts for 15% of total oil and gas spending on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS), while limited vessel availability, rising regulatory requirements and fragmented engineering data are adding to planning pressures.

The PlanSea - Infosys partnership aims to address these challenges by creating a shared planning environment that allows operators to evaluate resource allocation, vessel schedules and operational constraints across individual projects or larger portfolios.

The collaboration also targets multi-operator and multi-location campaigns, enabling companies to coordinate the deployment of specialist marine assets and assess potential efficiencies across several decommissioning projects.