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Seaway7 Wraps Up Cable Installation at 1.4GW Offshore Wind Farm

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(Credit: Seaway7)
(Credit: Seaway7)

Seaway7, part of Subsea7 Group, has completed the final inner-array cable lay at the 1.4 GW East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm, developed by ScottishPower Renewables and Masdar, marking another milestone in the project's offshore construction.

The campaign involved the installation of 95 inner-array cables, with more than 240 kilometers of cable loaded, laid and pulled into the foundations, Seaway7 announced on October 26.

The milestone follows the installation of all 95 monopile foundations and transition pieces earlier this year, also carried out by Seaway7.

With cable laying completed, testing, termination and trenching activities are continuing as the company works towards completing its remaining project scope.

Seaway7 secured the contract from ScottishPower Renewables in 2023 for the transport and installation of the foundations and inner-array cables at East Anglia THREE, located in the Southern North Sea, approximately 69 kilometers off the Suffolk coast.

The offshore wind farm will feature 95 turbines rated at 14.7 MW each, providing a combined capacity of approximately 1.4 GW and generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 1.3 million homes.

Offshore Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Subsea Cables Offshore Wind

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