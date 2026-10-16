ACCIONA Lands 2GW Offshore Wind Grid Deal in Australia

ACCIONA has been selected as development partner for a transmission network designed to connect up to 2 GW of offshore wind capacity to the electricity grid in Australia's Victoria state.

Under a concession agreement, ACCIONA will be responsible for developing, financing and constructing the Gippsland offshore wind transmission project, as well as operating the infrastructure for 30 years.

The project, overseen by Victorian government agency VicGrid, will establish the state's first major transmission network designed to integrate future offshore wind generation into the electricity system.

The initial phase will enable the connection of up to 2 GW of offshore wind capacity.

The development includes approximately 60 kilometers of 500 kV high-voltage overhead transmission lines to transport electricity from the coastal region to the existing grid.

ACCIONA will also construct a new 500 kV terminal station at Giffard, which will serve as the main connection point for electricity generated by offshore wind farms and link the transmission network to the Loy Yang energy complex.

VicGrid is responsible for planning, coordinating and developing Victoria's electricity transmission infrastructure and renewable energy zones.

The Gippsland award adds to ACCIONA's portfolio of electricity transmission projects in Australia, including the Central West Orana Renewable Energy Zone in New South Wales.

For that project, ACCIONA is working in a consortium with COBRA and Endeavour Energy on the design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of a transmission network with an initial capacity of 4.5 GW.

The Central West Orana development includes 90 kilometers of 500 kV transmission lines, 150 kilometers of 330 kV lines and eight substations, with energization targeted from 2028.

ACCIONA was also selected to build part of Western Australia's Clean Energy Link East transmission project.