RWE has received the first 10 monopile foundations for the 900 MW Nordseecluster B offshore wind project at the port of Eemshaven in the Netherlands.

The foundations, manufactured and supplied by Dajin Heavy Industry, measure approximately 81 meters in length on average and weigh around 1,350 tonnes each.

A total of 60 monopiles for Nordseecluster B will be handled at Buss Ports' heavy-lift terminal in Eemshaven during 2026 and 2027, ahead of offshore installation.

Installation of the foundations is scheduled to begin in 2027, followed by the installation of 60 wind turbines in 2028. The project is expected to enter commercial operation in early 2029.

Nordseecluster B forms the second phase of the wider Nordseecluster development, located approximately 50 kilometres north of the German island of Juist.

The first phase, Nordseecluster A, has a capacity of 660 MW and is expected to become fully operational in early 2027. Together, the two phases will provide approximately 1.6 GW of offshore wind capacity.

Once completed, the development is expected to generate around 6.5 terawatt hours of electricity annually, with RWE planning to supply power to industrial customers through tailored energy agreements.

Earlier in 2026, RWE signed a power purchase agreement with Amazon covering 110 MW of capacity from Nordseecluster B.

Nordseecluster is jointly owned by RWE, which holds a 51% stake, and Norges Bank Investment Management, which owns the remaining 49%. RWE is responsible for the project's construction and subsequent operation.