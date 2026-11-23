NMDC Energy has signed a conditional agreement to acquire Wasco’s engineering and fabrication division for $190 million in cash consideration, in a transaction based on an enterprise value of $207 million.

The agreement, announced on November 23, covers Wasco's interests in Wasco Engineering Group Limited and Wasco Process Engineering, which together make up its Engineering and Fabrication Division (EFD).

The units provide engineering, design, fabrication and equipment services for the oil and gas industry, including offshore processing modules, gas compression systems and related infrastructure. Their activities include engineering and fabrication solutions for offshore platforms, floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels and onshore energy facilities.

Wasco operates across 11 countries, with businesses spanning pipeline services, engineering and fabrication, and bioenergy solutions, supporting conventional and energy-transition infrastructure developments.

Under the conditional sale and purchase agreement, NMDC Energy will acquire the division from Wasco and its wholly owned subsidiary Wasco Energy Ltd.

The proposed acquisition carries an enterprise value of $207.2 million (RM851.9 million), while the cash consideration amounts to $190.2 million (RM782.2 million).

Wasco said the enterprise valuation represents approximately five times the division's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

The transaction remains subject to approval by Wasco shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting and the fulfilment of other conditions under the agreement.

Completion is expected in the first quarter of Wasco's 2027 financial year, subject to those conditions being satisfied.

Until completion, the division will continue operating as usual, with Wasco working alongside NMDC Energy to maintain continuity for employees, customers and ongoing operations.