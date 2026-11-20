Oil prices rose on Friday but were set for a weekly decline as concerns over supply disruptions grew following Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh and reports of tanker disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose 59 cents, or 0.6%, to $92.57 a barrel by 0720 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures for December CLc1 climbed 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.63 a barrel, while the more-active January contract CLc2 gained 60 cents, or 0.7%, to $83.04.

Both benchmarks were little changed on Thursday, but Brent is set for a 3.5% decline for the week and the December WTI contract for an almost 6% weekly drop as expectations of a supply surplus grew because crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have returned to roughly prewar levels. This will be the benchmarks' third straight week of decline.

"Concerns over Middle Eastern crude oil supplies have resurfaced due to attacks on Riyadh by the Houthis, prompting buying," said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.

"Expectations that coordinated production cuts will continue at the OPEC+ meeting later this month are also providing support," he said.

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement fired missiles at Riyadh, the latest blow to the kingdom in its war with the Houthis.

Two oil tankers also hit naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz and "exploded" and "are burning", Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said in a statement carried by state media on Thursday.

Iran's intensifying attacks on tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz, "running at roughly one incident per day in November", still add a meaningful geopolitical risk premium to the market, according to UOB Group analysts in a client note.

OPEC+ ministers will hold a series of meetings on November 29 to decide their 2027 output policy. The group comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia.

The Middle East conflict has caused the biggest disruption ever to global oil and gas trade and could cut world oil demand by more than 4% by 2035 if governments accelerate electrification, efficiency and fuel-switching measures in response, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday.

However, some analysts were still expecting softness in the broader equities markets to weigh on oil prices, as Asian shares fell on Friday — heading for their worst week since 2020. MKTS/GLOB

"Supply disruptions remain a risk, but near-term demand concerns tied to the AI trade unwind and broader risk-off sentiment are weighing on prices," said Saxo analysts in a note.

Separately, in Russia, crude oil output could fall again as Ukrainian attacks on refineries and export infrastructure intensify, analysts and traders say. Ukrainian drone attacks have slashed Russian oil refineries' combined crude processing volumes by 45% since late October, Reuters reported on Wednesday.





(Reuters - Reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo and Trixie Yap in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Saad Sayeed and Tom Hogue)