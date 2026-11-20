Equinor has stopped a cyberattack targeting some of its IT systems, with production running normally and no indication that company data had been stolen or altered.

The company also reported no indication that the incident had negatively affected employees, partners or suppliers in its latest update on November 20.

Equinor first detected the attack on November 17 and mobilized resources to neutralize it and restore the integrity of affected systems.

In an update on November 18, the company said it had gained a clearer understanding of how the attack was carried out and which systems were affected. It also established that the incident was not a virus attack and therefore posed no risk of spreading.

The following day, Equinor reported that the attack remained ongoing but did not appear to be specifically targeting the company.

Equinor said it had been in continuous contact with relevant national security authorities during the incident and had reported the matter to the police.