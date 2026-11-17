DOF Group has secured a new contract from TechnipFMC for its subsea construction vessel Skandi Africa.

The new agreement, valued between $100 million to $200 million, will begin directly after the vessel's existing contract, ensuring continuity of employment for Skandi Africa.

Built in 2015, Skandi Africa is designed for harsh-environment and deepwater subsea construction and flexlay operations.

The vessel is equipped with a 900-tonne active-heave compensated crane and a 650-tonne Tiltable Lay System capable of operating in water depths of up to 3,000 metres. It can accommodate 140 personnel.

The company did not disclose the exact contract value, duration or location of the work.

“I am very happy to be able to announce that we will continue our excellent collaboration with TechnipFMC. This award to our largest and most sophisticated vessel contributes with significant backlog and visibility,” said Mons Aase, CEO DOF Group.