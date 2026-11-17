Smulders, the Belgian subsidiary of Eiffage Métal, has secured a subcontract from Dragados Offshore to fabricate the jacket foundation for the LanWin beta offshore converter platform in the German North Sea.

The platform is part of TenneT's LanWin2 high-voltage direct current (HVDC) grid connection project, designed to transmit 2 GW of electricity from offshore wind farms to the German mainland.

Smulders will carry out fabrication activities at its facilities in Belgium and Poland, with final assembly and load-out scheduled to take place in the Netherlands.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2027, with load-out planned for 2030.

LanWin2 forms part of TenneT's expansion of offshore grid infrastructure connecting North Sea wind farms to onshore electricity networks.

The project will provide transmission capacity of 2 GW, compared with 900 MW for previous offshore grid connection projects.

“We're pleased to support Dragados Offshore in delivering LanWin2 for TenneT Germany. As offshore wind capacity continues to grow, reliable transmission infrastructure becomes increasingly important.

“We look forward to contributing our expertise in complex offshore steel structures and to working closely with our partners to deliver this project successfully. This award reflects the confidence our clients place in our teams and their capabilities,” said Wim Vaes, business unit director offshore platforms at Smulders.

The award adds to Smulders' portfolio of offshore transmission infrastructure contracts.