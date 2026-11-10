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HPR Secures Taiwan Offshore Wind Deal After High-Current ROV Trials

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(Credit: HPR)
(Credit: HPR)

Aberdeen-based High Performance Robotics (HPR) has secured its first commercial contract in Taiwan, deploying its subsea robotic technology and personnel to support IOG on an offshore wind project.

The contract follows a self-funded trial program conducted earlier in 2026 to demonstrate the company's remotely operated vehicle (ROV) technology in high-current conditions that have historically posed challenges for subsea inspections.

HPR initially tested its systems at FloWave in Edinburgh before conducting offshore trials in Taiwan in March, demonstrating inspection speeds significantly faster than the existing rate on the project.

The results led to HPR being appointed as an additional contractor to help accelerate the inspection program.

The award marks HPR's entry into the Taiwanese offshore wind market and its first contract with IOG.

The company deploys compact ROVs and subsea robotic systems developed from its Aberdeen headquarters, applying technology and expertise from North Sea oil and gas operations to offshore wind projects.

HPR has previously deployed its micro-ROV technology at the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm in the UK, supporting cable installation activities.

The Taiwan contract forms part of HPR's international expansion strategy, with the company targeting opportunities to apply its subsea inspection technology across offshore wind markets.

Technology Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Asia ROV Offshore Wind

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