Harbour Energy Hires Elemental Energies for Viking CCS Expansion in North Sea

Elemental Energies has secured a two-year contract from Harbour Energy to provide subsurface and well engineering support for the expansion of the Viking carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the UK Southern North Sea.

The contract covers geomechanics, subsurface and well engineering studies for the Viking East and Viking West storage sites, aimed at assessing and reducing risks associated with storage capacity, containment and injectivity, Elemental Energies announced on November 10.

Viking CCS is being developed to transport and permanently store carbon dioxide (CO2) beneath the Southern North Sea, with an initial capacity to capture and store up to four million tonnes annually from the early 2030s.

The Viking East and Viking West sites are being progressed alongside the project's anchor storage site to provide additional capacity as the development moves towards a final investment decision (FID).

The contract follows the UK Government's $87.6 million (£65.5 million) development funding package for Viking CCS, as well as progress on front-end engineering design and the onshore pipeline development consent order.

“This is a hugely exciting project and another important step in Elemental Energies' growth. Projects like Viking CCS demonstrate the value of bringing together subsurface, geomechanics and well engineering expertise within a single integrated team, providing the technical insight and assurance needed to manage risk and support confident decision-making throughout major project development and delivery,” said Mike Adams, Chief Executive at Elemental Energies.

The project is expected to support the decarbonization of industrial operations across the Humber region.