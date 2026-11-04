Fugro Secures New Offshore Wind Survey Work in UK Waters

Fugro has secured a contract from Cadeler to carry out post-installation seabed surveys at the 960 MW East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm in the UK, with work scheduled to begin in early 2027.

The contract covers surveys at 64 monopile foundation locations to verify installation quality and provide Geo-data to support the project's construction, Fugro announced on November 4.

Fugro will deploy its FCV 600 work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) from Cadeler's installation vessel to inspect the foundation locations and carry out installation-related activities.

The surveys will help confirm that the monopile foundations have been installed as planned and provide information to support their long-term integrity.

East Anglia TWO is expected to have an installed capacity of 960 MW, enough to power the equivalent of approximately 950,000 homes.

"We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Fugro, whose track record in the offshore industry and position as one of the market leaders in ROV and survey services provide confidence in the quality and reliability of the data required to support successful project delivery," said Maxime Duthoit, Cadeler's Senior Project Manager.

Separately, Fugro is providing positioning and construction services to Cadeler at the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm.

Fugro specialists working aboard the installation vessel Wind Ally are supporting the installation of 197 monopile foundations using the company's InclinoCam vision technology.

The system continuously measures the tilt, inclination and vertical alignment of monopiles, helping Cadeler achieve centimetre-level installation accuracy during construction.

Fugro's work at both projects includes specialist survey, positioning and construction support services for offshore wind foundation installation.