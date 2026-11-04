TotalEnergies Inks 15-Year LNG Supply Deal with China's Jiangsu Guoxin

TotalEnergies has signed an agreement with China's Jiangsu Guoxin Group to supply 900,000 tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually for 15 years, with deliveries expected to begin in 2028, subject to the finalisation of sales and purchase agreements.

The LNG will be delivered to Jiangsu Guoxin Group's new terminal in Rudong, Jiangsu Province, for city gas supply and flexible power generation, TotalEnergies announced.

The agreement is intended to help secure energy supplies and meet peak demand in Jiangsu, China's second-largest province by gross domestic product and natural gas consumption.

The deal will further expand TotalEnergies' portfolio of long-term LNG sales agreements in China.

“We are very pleased to have entered into this long-term agreement with Jiangsu Guoxin Group, which reflects the strength of our integrated LNG model and our ability to build enduring partnerships with leading local Chinese counterparties,” said Gregory Joffroy, Senior Vice President, LNG at TotalEnergies.

Jiangsu Guoxin Group is a state-owned investment and operating company under the Jiangsu provincial government, with activities spanning energy, finance and strategic emerging industries.

TotalEnergies reported a global LNG portfolio of 44 million tonnes in 2025, supported by interests in liquefaction plants across different regions and operations spanning production, transportation, regasification, trading and LNG bunkering.

The company has access to more than 20 million tonnes per annum of regasification capacity in Europe and aims to increase natural gas to nearly 50% of its sales mix by 2030.