BP Finds Hydrocarbons in Brazil's Tupinambá Offshore Block as Drilling Continues

BP has identified hydrocarbons in an exploration well at the deepwater Tupinambá block in Brazil's Santos Basin, where Shell's 50% working interest remains subject to regulatory approval.

The company informed Brazil's National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) of the hydrocarbon presence in well 1-BP-14-SPS, located 275 kilometers off the Brazilian coast in a water depth of 2,343 meters, according to an update issued on October 28.

Evaluation of the well's post-salt section is ongoing, while drilling continues toward the pre-salt section with Transocean’s Deepwater Mykonos drillship.

Following completion of operations at Tupinambá, Deepwater Mykonos is expected to move to BP's Bumerangue block, also offshore Brazil, to begin an appraisal program.

BP operates Tupinambá with a 50% working interest, in partnership with Shell, whose 50% interest is subject to regulatory approval.

Pré-Sal Petróleo S/A manages the block's Production Sharing Contract, which was awarded in December 2023 under the ANP's second Permanent Offer in the production-sharing regime.

In January 2026, Transocean announced that BP had awarded the Deepwater Mykonos a contract for an estimated 302-day drilling campaign in Brazil, scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2026.