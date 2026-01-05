Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Transocean Nets $168M in Two Drilling Rig Contracts

Published

Deepwater Mykonos drillship (Credit: Transocean)
Deepwater Mykonos drillship (Credit: Transocean)

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean has secured a new contract and an extension for two of its rigs, adding approximately $168 million to its firm backlog.

In Brazil, the Deepwater Mykonos was awarded a contract by BP for an estimated 302-day campaign beginning in the third quarter of 2026.

The contract is expected to contribute around $120 million to the backlog, excluding mobilization, demobilization, and additional services.

In Norway, three one-well options have been exercised for the Transocean Enabler, adding approximately 105 days of work.

The extension will contribute about $48 million to the backlog and keep the rig operating through September 2027.

