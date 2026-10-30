SBM Offshore Picks Seatrium for South American FPSO Project

Seatrium has secured a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel integration contract worth over $155 million (S$200) million from SBM Offshore for offshore developments in South America.

The contract covers the fabrication of key mooring and riser support structures, a flare tower and associated topside support structures, as well as vessel modification, drydocking and topside module integration.

Seatrium will also undertake mechanical completion activities, selected pre-commissioning work and provide support for commissioning and sea trials.

Project execution is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, with completion scheduled for 2029.

"This award reinforces our longstanding partnership with SBM Offshore and reflects the strength of our proven execution capabilities across complex FPSO projects.

"Leveraging the experience and lessons learned from previous projects, together with our engineering expertise and established track record of delivery with certainty, we are proud to support South America's offshore development and its growing role in global energy supply, contributing to greater energy security and long-term economic growth," said Marlin Khiew, Executive Vice President of Seatrium Energy (Projects) and President, LATAM.