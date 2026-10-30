Solstad's Normand Australis Wins 250-Day Subsea Campaign

Solstad Maritime has secured two contracts for its Normand Australis construction support vessel (CSV) in the Asia Pacific region, with a combined firm duration of 250 days.

The contracts will be executed consecutively, with operations expected to begin in December 2026, Solstad Maritime announced on October 30.

The agreements also include options for a combined 75 additional days beyond the firm contract periods.

The estimated value of the contracts is at the lower end of the $10 million to $30 million range.

Under the contracts, Normand Australis will provide remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and subsea support services.

Built in 2009, the 82-meter-long Normand Australis can accommodate up to 118 people