DOF Gets Deepwater Subsea Installation Job in Africa

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF Group has secured a subsea installation contract in Africa, with its Skandi Acergy construction support vessel (CSV) scheduled to undertake the offshore campaign in early 2027.

The contract, valued at between $15 million and $25 million, covers project management, engineering, logistics and offshore execution services for the transportation and installation of subsea production systems (SPS) at deepwater field developments.

The offshore campaign is expected to begin in early first-quarter 2027 and last approximately 100 days.

DOF's Atlantic region teams in Bergen and Aberdeen will handle project management, engineering and planning, while the Skandi Acergy will carry out the offshore installation work.

The vessel is a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) construction support vessel designed to perform subsea operations across a range of water depths and environmental conditions.

"We are pleased to secure this award and the trust placed in DOF by a leading operator. Deep-water SPS installation is a critical phase in the development of any field and requires careful planning, strong engineering and proven execution capability. Our priority will be to safeguard the installation, effectively manage project risks and deliver the work safely, efficiently and on schedule. We look forward to supporting our client in the successful delivery of this project," said Mons S. Aase, CEO of DOF Group.

The contract adds to DOF's order backlog for 2027 and expands its subsea installation activities in the African market.

DOF did not disclose the client, the specific offshore fields involved or the exact contract value.