QatarEnergy Signs Supply Deal for LNG from Woodside's Louisiana Project

Woodside Energy has signed a 20-year agreement to supply QatarEnergy with up to 3 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Louisiana LNG project in the United States, with deliveries expected to begin in 2030.

The long-term sale and purchase agreement covers LNG from the project under construction near Lake Charles, Louisiana, with deliveries to be made on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the companies announced on October 29.

Woodside will supply LNG from its share of HoldCo volumes, with deliveries starting from the commissioning of Louisiana LNG Train 2 and increasing to 3 Mtpa following the start-up of Train 3.

The Louisiana LNG foundation project comprises three liquefaction trains with a combined capacity of 16.5 Mtpa and is targeting first LNG production in 2029.

The agreement follows Woodside's previously announced LNG supply deal with Uniper, adding another long-term customer as the company advances construction of the Louisiana project.

“This landmark agreement brings together Woodside’s competitive US LNG project with QatarEnergy as a customer, one of the world’s leading energy companies. It is a strong vote of confidence in Louisiana LNG and represents a significant step in building the project’s long-term customer base,” said Liz Westcott, CEO and Managing Director of Woodside.

QatarEnergy noted the agreement would strengthen its global LNG supply and trading portfolio, alongside its Golden Pass LNG project and other U.S. LNG purchases.

“We are pleased to further enhance our global supply and trading portfolio with another long-term purchase of LNG from the U.S. These additional volumes make QatarEnergy the largest buyer of LNG from the U.S., and place us in a stronger position to meet the global growing needs for LNG.

“Our Golden Pass LNG project and our expanding portfolio of U.S. LNG purchases reinforce QatarEnergy’s leadership in the LNG industry and support our long-term growth and diversification strategy,” added Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy.