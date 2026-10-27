Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Inpex Moves $21B Indonesian LNG Project Closer to Investment Decision

Published

Abadi LNG project concept diagram (Credit: Inpex)
Abadi LNG project concept diagram (Credit: Inpex)

Japanese explorer Inpex has completed the planning and engineering phase of its Abadi LNG project at Indonesia's Masela gas block, an official said on Tuesday, reaching a milestone in the Southeast Asian nation's biggest gas project.

Inpex Masela, its subsidiary, will focus on reaching the final investment decision for the project, its president director Kenji Hasegawa said in a ceremony marking completion of the front-end engineering design phase.

Djoko Siswanto, chairman of Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator SKK Migas, said he hoped for a final investment decision by January 2027 at the latest.

Investment in the project could reach $22 billion, above Inpex's latest estimate of $21 billion, Djoko said.

Inpex's discovery of gas in the Masela block was first announced in 2000.

Its development has been delayed due to factors that include a request for design changes by a previous government, the pandemic, and a plan to incorporate a carbon-capture facility.

Ground-breaking took place in July, when President Prabowo Subianto said he expected the project to be delivered as soon as possible.

Inpex aims to start production in early 2030 but the government has sought earlier delivery.


(Reuters - Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

LNG Engineering Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

T-16 tender-assist drilling rig (Credit: Energy Drilling)

Energy Drilling Lands $87M Drilling Job Offshore Malaysia
(Credit Seatrium)

Seatrium Inks $390M Deal to Complete Four Offshore Rigs...
© eaumstocker / Adobe Stock

Indonesia Cuts Singapore Pipeline Gas Flows by 9% to Meet...
(Credit: QatarEnergy)

QatarEnergy Secures Long-Term US LNG Supply from Cheniere

Sponsored

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motion

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motio

Insight

Got Propane? Adoption in Port & Maritime Accelerates

Got Propane? Adoption in Port

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Seaway7 Wraps Up Cable Installation at 1.4GW Offshore Wind Farm

Seaway7 Wraps Up Cable Install

Dolphin Drilling Sells Blackford Dolphin Semi-Sub, Forges New Rig Partnership

Dolphin Drilling Sells Blackfo

Equinor, Aker BP Join Forces to Develop Challenging Offshore Discoveries

Equinor, Aker BP Join Forces t

Siem Orders Two Subsea Construction Vessels from China

Siem Orders Two Subsea Constru

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine