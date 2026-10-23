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QatarEnergy Secures Long-Term US LNG Supply from Cheniere

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(Credit: QatarEnergy)
(Credit: QatarEnergy)

QatarEnergy has signed two long-term agreements with U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer Cheniere Energy to purchase up to 4 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG from its facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with deliveries expected to begin in 2031.

The sale and purchase agreements (SPAs), announced on October 22, cover LNG supplies from Cheniere's Sabine Pass facility in Louisiana and Corpus Christi facility in Texas.

Under the agreements, LNG will be delivered on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, with supplies anticipated to continue through 2054.

The agreements were signed by QatarEnergy President and CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, who is also Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs, and Cheniere Chairman, President and CEO Jack Fusco.

"The signing of these two SPAs marks an important milestone in our LNG strategy. This major long-term purchase will expand and diversify our global LNG portfolio and advance our ability to meet the evolving requirements of the market. The additional volumes will complement QatarEnergy’s existing LNG supplies, enhance our supply and trading portfolio, and strengthen our ability to serve customers across the globe," Al-Kaabi said.

QatarEnergy said the additional volumes would complement its existing LNG supplies and support the expansion and diversification of its global LNG supply and trading portfolio.

Shale LNG Middle East Industry News Activity North America Oil and Gas

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