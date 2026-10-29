Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor's Afrodite Gas Discovery Proves Much Larger Than Expected

Published

The Kvitebjørn platform in the North Sea (Credit: Torstein Lund Eik / Equinor)
The Kvitebjørn platform in the North Sea (Credit: Torstein Lund Eik / Equinor)

A new appraisal well at the Afrodite gas discovery near the Kvitebjørn field in the North Sea has revealed that recoverable gas volumes could be more than twice as large as previously estimated, with recoverable gas and condensate resources now assessed at between 77 million and 180 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

The discovery, located on the Norwegian continental shelf, contains total reservoir volumes estimated to be around three times the recoverable amount, although low permeability limits how much gas and condensate can be extracted.

The latest appraisal results have significantly increased the estimated resources at Afrodite, which was originally discovered in 2008, and will undergo further analysis.

"To find such large gas volumes in a mature area on the Norwegian continental shelf is very good. We have long had faith in the Afrodite discovery, and this appraisal well has uncovered volumes far above expectations," said Kjetil Hove, Equinor's executive vice president for Exploration & Production Norway.

Equinor considers the discovery commercially viable and will continue evaluating a potential subsea development tied back to the existing Kvitebjørn platform.

If developed, gas from Afrodite could be transported through existing infrastructure to the Kollsnes processing plant in Øygarden before being delivered to the European market.

The appraisal well was drilled by the Deepsea Yantai rig, with Wellesley serving as the well operator and Equinor as operator of the production licence.

Afrodite was discovered in production licence PL293 by Eni Norway in 2008, with the latest increase in estimated resources established through drilling a branch well in autumn 2026.

The discovery contains a high-pressure, high-temperature reservoir with low permeability, meaning gas flows slowly through the rock, making extraction more challenging.

Equinor holds a 60% interest in the discovery, alongside ORLEN Upstream Norway with 25%, DNO Norway with 10% and Wellesley Petroleum with 5%.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Midia Gas Development (MGD) project (Credit: BSOG)

Carlyle, EBRD Agree to Sell Romanian Offshore Gas Producer...
© HJBC - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

TotalEnergies Records Third Quarter Profit Jump of 127%
COSLPromoter semi-submersible drillign rig (Credit: COSL)

Equinor Clear to Drill Wildcat Well in North Sea
(Credit: Adura)

Shell-Equinor Joint Venture Gets UK Approval for Jackdaw...

Sponsored

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motion

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motio

Insight

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motion

DNV-certified chainflex® cable

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

IMCA Launches 2030 Strategy to Guide Offshore Construction Industry

IMCA Launches 2030 Strategy to

Tullow Oil Taps DeepOcean for Subsea Riser Job off Ghana

Tullow Oil Taps DeepOcean for

DNV Finds Aker BP, Höegh Evi's Offshore CO2 Injection Concept Feasible

DNV Finds Aker BP, Höegh Evi's

DEME, Prysmian Start Cable Installation for Dutch Offshore Wind Grid Links

DEME, Prysmian Start Cable Ins

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine