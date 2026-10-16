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Equinor Exercises Two Well Option for Deepsea Atlantic Rig

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Deepsea Atlantic rig semi-submersible rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
Deepsea Atlantic rig semi-submersible rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Equinor has exercised options for two additional wells using Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig, extending its firm contract into the late fourth quarter of 2027.

The additional wells will be drilled in direct continuation of the rig's existing contract, with pricing remaining unchanged from the original agreement, Odfjell Drilling said.

Equinor retains priced options for another two wells, providing scope for a further extension of the drilling program.

The Deepsea Atlantic returned to service in August 2026 following an equipment handling incident in April that kept the rig off hire for 106 days.

The incident occurred on April 18 during operational preparations while the rig was working for Adura, a joint venture between Shell and Equinor, after completing the Sissel and Omega Sør Alfa exploration wells for Equinor.

A blowout preventer (BOP) and part of the riser string were dropped to the seabed at a depth of approximately 1,100 metres. No personnel were injured, and Odfjell Drilling reported no indication of environmental damage.

The rig resumed operations after the dropped BOP was recovered, repairs were completed and a spare BOP was installed.

The Deepsea Atlantic is a sixth-generation, dual-derrick, dynamically positioned semi-submersible designed for deepwater and harsh-environment drilling.

The rig can operate in water depths of up to 3,000 meters and has a maximum drilling capacity of 10,670 meters.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas Maintenance Flow Assurance Shale Deepwater Shallow Water

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