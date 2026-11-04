Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP Names Former Shell Executive to Lead Downstream Business

Published

Emma Lewis (Credit: Shell)
Emma Lewis (Credit: Shell)

BP has appointed former Shell executive Emma Lewis as Executive Vice President, Downstream, effective January 4, 2027, when she will also join the company's leadership team.

In her new role, Lewis will oversee BP's Downstream segment, which includes refining, terminals and pipelines, mobility and convenience, aviation, and bioenergy businesses.

Richard Harding will continue as interim Executive Vice President, Downstream, until Lewis takes up the position in January. He has led the business on an interim basis for the past seven months.

Lewis, who most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chemicals, at Shell, brings more than 25 years of experience across chemicals, refining, manufacturing, commercial operations, supply chains and strategy.

At Shell, she led the company's global chemicals business, including operating assets, commercial activities, polymers interests and joint ventures.

She joined Shell in 2012 following approximately 13 years at ExxonMobil, where she held operational, manufacturing, commercial, product-management and supply-chain positions across Europe and North America.

Her responsibilities at ExxonMobil included manufacturing operations at Mont Belvieu in Texas, chemicals supply and logistics across the Americas, and sales management for the polyolefins business.

"Emma is a proven leader with deep operational and commercial experience across global downstream businesses. She has a strong track record of improving performance and leading large organisations through change," said Meg O'Neill, BP’s chief executive.

People Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© ParinApril / Adobe Stock

Baker Hughes Sets Up Global Network to Bolster Mature Oil...
JB 121 jack-up unit (Credit: Jack-Up Barge)

Jack-Up Barge Strengthens Offshore Fleet with 354-Person...
Egina FPSO (Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies, SAPETRO Partner Up Ahead of Appraisal...
Beacon Pacific rig (Credit: CIMC)

Odfjell Drilling Adds New Rig to Fleet Ahead of Serica's...

Insight

DNV-certified chainflex® cables for offshore motion

DNV-certified chainflex® cable

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

New Fortress Energy Strikes US Power Deal, Keeps FLNG Restart Target

New Fortress Energy Strikes US

BOURBON Takes Delivery of First of Two 34-Meter Crew Boats

BOURBON Takes Delivery of Firs

Aventa Adds Offshore Crewing Specialist to Group

Aventa Adds Offshore Crewing S

BP Finds Hydrocarbons in Brazil's Tupinambá Offshore Block as Drilling Continues

BP Finds Hydrocarbons in Brazi

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine