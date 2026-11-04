BP Names Former Shell Executive to Lead Downstream Business

BP has appointed former Shell executive Emma Lewis as Executive Vice President, Downstream, effective January 4, 2027, when she will also join the company's leadership team.

In her new role, Lewis will oversee BP's Downstream segment, which includes refining, terminals and pipelines, mobility and convenience, aviation, and bioenergy businesses.

Richard Harding will continue as interim Executive Vice President, Downstream, until Lewis takes up the position in January. He has led the business on an interim basis for the past seven months.

Lewis, who most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chemicals, at Shell, brings more than 25 years of experience across chemicals, refining, manufacturing, commercial operations, supply chains and strategy.

At Shell, she led the company's global chemicals business, including operating assets, commercial activities, polymers interests and joint ventures.

She joined Shell in 2012 following approximately 13 years at ExxonMobil, where she held operational, manufacturing, commercial, product-management and supply-chain positions across Europe and North America.

Her responsibilities at ExxonMobil included manufacturing operations at Mont Belvieu in Texas, chemicals supply and logistics across the Americas, and sales management for the polyolefins business.

"Emma is a proven leader with deep operational and commercial experience across global downstream businesses. She has a strong track record of improving performance and leading large organisations through change," said Meg O'Neill, BP’s chief executive.