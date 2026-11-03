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Wood Group Workers Launch Strike Across Harbour Energy Offshore Platforms

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© xmentoys / Adobe Stock
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Wood Group offshore workers have started a fresh 48-hour strike affecting five Harbour Energy-operated platforms, with further industrial action planned later in November amid a dispute over pay and working conditions.

The latest stoppage began on November 3 and is scheduled to end on November 4, while another 48-hour strike is planned for November 17-18, trade union Unite informed.

The industrial action affects the Britannia, Jasmine, Judy, Lomond and North Everest platforms, involving electrical, production, instrument and mechanical technicians employed by Wood Group.

The dispute centres on what Unite describes as cuts to workers' pay and conditions, including the issuing of fire-and-rehire notices to dozens of employees.

“Unite will not accept or tolerate the Wood Group slashing our members’ pay and conditions. It is disgraceful that this profitable company has issued fire and rehire notices to dozens of workers,” said Sharon Graham, Unite's general secretary.

The union said the strike action, alongside an ongoing overtime ban, was affecting operations on Harbour Energy's offshore assets, with further disruption expected as industrial action continues.

“Our members have no option but to escalate their strike action,” added Vic Fraser, Unite industrial officer.

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