Vår Energi Comes Up Dry at Jotun Deep Prospect Off Norway

Vår Energi and its partners have drilled a dry exploration well at the Jotun Deep prospect in the North Sea offshore Norway.

Wildcat well 25/8-24 S was drilled in production license 1203, approximately 20 kilometers northwest of the Ringhorne installation and 190 kilometers west of Stavanger.

The well marks the first drilling activity in production license 1203, which was awarded in March 2024 under APA 2023.

Vår Energi operates the license with a 30% working interest, alongside Equinor with 30%, DNO with 20% and Petoro with the remaining 20%.

The well was drilled using COSL Drilling Europe's COSLPioneer, a semi-submersible drilling rig designed to operate in water depths of up to 750 meters.

Based on the GM4000 design, the rig is suited for harsh-environment operations, including in the North Sea and Norwegian Sea.