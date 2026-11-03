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Shell Picks Hornbeck Offshore for Deepwater Well Intervention Services

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Illustration (Credit: Hornbeck Offshore Services)
Illustration (Credit: Hornbeck Offshore Services)

Hornbeck Offshore Services has signed multiple agreements with Shell to provide deepwater well intervention and marine support services in the U.S. Gulf of America, with operations scheduled to begin in 2027.

The agreements cover riser-based well intervention, riserless well intervention stimulation support and marine transportation services, according to Hornbeck.

Under the agreements, Hornbeck expects to deploy a riser-based well intervention vessel equipped with an Intervention Riser System (IRS) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), alongside project management and engineering services.

The company also plans to deploy a high-specification multi-purpose support vessel with ROVs and associated engineering and project management services.

Deepwater Jones Act-compliant offshore supply vessels will provide additional support to the well intervention and multi-purpose support vessels.

The riser-based well intervention vessel and support vessel are contracted for five years, with operations expected to commence in 2027.

"We are excited to expand our longstanding relationship with Shell. We look forward to delivering integrated services through a unique combination of high-specification assets in the deepwater basins of the U.S. Gulf of America,” said Todd M. Hornbeck, President and CEO of Hornbeck Offshore.

Offshore Vessels Subsea Industry News Activity North America Oil and Gas Gulf of America

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