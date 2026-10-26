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Reach Subsea, Eidesvik Complete Sale of Viking Reach Subsea Vessel

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Viking Reach (Credit: Eidesvik Offshore)
Viking Reach (Credit: Eidesvik Offshore)

Reach Subsea and Eidesvik Offshore have completed the sale of the inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) vessel Viking Reach, with the vessel delivered to its new owners on October 26.

The transaction was completed through Eidesvik Reach, a joint venture between Reach Subsea and Eidesvik Offshore, following a deal first announced in August 2026.

Neither company identified the buyer in its latest announcement.

Although not confirmed by October announcement, Asso Group reported on August 4 that it had signed a memorandum of agreement to acquire Viking Reach, along with a high-specification work-class remotely operated vehicle (WROV) spread, with completion initially expected in early fourth-quarter 2026.

Built in 2009, the 85.3-meter-long Viking Reach is a DP-2 subsea IMR vessel equipped for subsea survey activities and a range of inspection, maintenance and repair operations.

Under its previously announced plans, Asso Group intended to rename the vessel Arete, register it under the Greek flag and deploy it primarily as a trenching support vessel (TSV).

The vessel is equipped with a 70-tonne active heave compensated (AHC) crane, integrated WROV and survey spreads, shallow-water capabilities and extensive deck space.

Asso Group identified subsea cable protection, route preparation, post-lay burial and offshore wind projects among the vessel's intended applications.

The acquisition agreement followed Asso Group's newbuild orders for the trenching support vessels Avra and Andromeda, as the company expands its capabilities in the subsea cable installation market.

Support Vessel Construction Vessel ROV & Dive Support Offshore Vessels Subsea Industry News Activity Europe IMR Subsea Vessels

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