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MDL Assists Oceaneering with SURF Campaign Off Egypt

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(Credit: MDL)
(Credit: MDL)

Maritime Developments (MDL) has completed a subsea umbilical replacement and flowline installation campaign for Oceaneering International offshore Egypt, aimed at restoring production capacity at two Mediterranean fields.

The work involved replacing a damaged production umbilical, followed by the installation of an Umbilical Termination Assembly (UTA) and flowline, using a complete MDL flex-lay equipment spread mobilized aboard the multi-purpose offshore vessel Energy Savanah.

The equipment package included MDL's Generation 3 Reel Drive System, a Horizontal Lay System equipped with a four-track tensioner, deck winches and sheaves.

MDL also supplied a specially designed hang-off platform for transporting and handling the umbilical's gooseneck, with the tilting frame designed, manufactured and tested by its in-house engineering and technical teams.

The company's scope included project management and engineering services, development of the gooseneck handling methodology, sea-fastening design and mobilization support from the Peterhead Energy Service Base in north-east Scotland.

"This campaign brought together multiple aspects of MDL's capability: from engineering and mobilization support through to offshore execution of flex-lay and retrieval scopes," said Jim Millar, MDL Project Manager.

The campaign adds to MDL's previous work for Oceaneering, including the supply of specialist equipment for operations in the United States and transpooling services at its onshore bases.

Subsea Industry News Activity Africa SURF Mediterranean Sea Oil and Gas

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