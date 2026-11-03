Eco Wave Power Advances AI Digital Twin for Wave Energy Systems

Eco Wave Power has completed the first phase of an AI-powered digital twin development program with Germany-based AI engineering, aimed at improving the prediction and optimization of wave energy system performance.

The initial phase involved creating a physics-based digital model of interactions between ocean waves and Eco Wave Power's proprietary floaters.

The work included simulations of wave loading, floater movements, structural forces and potential electricity generation under varying sea conditions, alongside initial machine-learning capabilities for forecasting energy output and structural loads.

The companies also evaluated how the model could be adapted to future installation sites with different wave conditions, potentially allowing engineering insights to be transferred between projects.

“We are building the digital intelligence around our physical technology. Our technology already converts ocean waves into clean electricity. By combining it with Digital Twins and AI, our goal is to increasingly predict system performance, optimize our technology before deployment and learn faster from every project we build,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power.

The development program uses and evaluates NVIDIA Omniverse for digital twin visualization and simulation, NVIDIA Warp for modelling and NVIDIA-accelerated computing infrastructure for simulations and machine-learning development.

Both Eco Wave Power U.S. and AI engineering are members of the NVIDIA Inception program.

Eco Wave Power is also exploring the potential use of wave-generated electricity to supply coastal and nearshore AI data centers, with discussions underway with several data-center developers and infrastructure partners.

According to the company, the digital twin could eventually help forecast changes in wave energy generation and coordinate electricity availability with data-centre demand, energy storage and grid conditions.

Following completion of the initial phase, the proposed next stages include expanding the model to the hydraulic and mechanical energy-conversion system, integrating operational sensor and electricity-generation data, and introducing a broader machine-learning layer for forecasting and system optimization.

Eco Wave Power operates Israel's first grid-connected wave energy power station and has launched an onshore wave energy pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles.