Baker Hughes Sets Up Global Network to Bolster Mature Oil and Gas Fields Production

Energy technology company Baker Hughes has launched a global Mature Assets Solutions (MAS) hub network aimed at helping oil and gas operators increase production efficiency, improve recovery and extend the life of existing fields.

The network includes customer collaboration centers in the United States, Brazil, Norway, Angola, major energy hubs in the Middle East and Malaysia.

The hubs will bring together Baker Hughes' regional and global expertise in subsurface operations, wellbores, surface facilities and artificial intelligence to develop integrated solutions for mature oil and gas assets.

Announced on November 3 during the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi, the initiative also covers technologies and services to support the retirement and repurposing of oil and gas wells, with the connected network designed to share technical expertise and operational experience across different regions.

According to industry forecasts cited by Baker Hughes, mature fields are expected to account for approximately 80% of global oil and gas production by 2030.

“As operators turn to their existing oil and gas assets to drive production, innovative solutions are needed to address increasingly complex challenges.

“Through our Mature Assets Solutions hubs, we connect Baker Hughes’ regional and global expertise with customer insights to provide outcome-based solutions that optimize value across the lifecycle of these assets, which will play a key role in supporting global energy security for decades to come,” said Amerino Gatti, Baker Hughes Executive Vice President of Oilfield Services & Equipment.

The network builds on existing Baker Hughes projects targeting production optimization and recovery from mature fields.

In Brazil, the company previously collaborated with Petrobras on an integrated workover and well abandonment project, achieving subsea well abandonment times of less than 20 days during the first year, among the fastest recorded by Petrobras.

Baker Hughes has also recently started a multi-year project with Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDC) to optimize production and recovery across more than 120 wells in Pakistan's mature oil and gas fields.

In Kuwait, the company is working with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) on an integrated polymer-flood pilot program covering 11 wells to improve oil recovery.

The new hub network is intended to extend such approaches across mature oil and gas markets through regionally tailored technology, digital solutions and collaboration with operators.