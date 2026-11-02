TotalEnergies to Take Operatorship of Two Major Gas Fields off Malaysia

TotalEnergies has signed agreements to acquire a 30% operated interest in the Lang Lebah and B14 gas fields offshore Malaysia, paving the way for an integrated development expected to unlock more than 6.5 trillion cubic feet of gas resources.

The French energy company signed the agreements with PETRONAS Carigali, PTTEP and KUFPEC for the two fields off the coast of Sarawak.

Lang Lebah, described as one of Malaysia's largest offshore gas discoveries, and the nearby B14 field are planned to be developed as a single integrated project supplying the existing Malaysia LNG liquefaction plant.

The development is expected to unlock more than 6.5 trillion cubic feet of gas resources, equivalent to more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with a targeted production plateau of around 10 billion cubic meters annually.

Upon completion of the transactions, which remain subject to regulatory approvals, TotalEnergies will hold a 30% operated interest in both fields, alongside PTTEP with 25%, KUFPEC with 25% and PCSB with 20%.

“The development of Lang Lebah and B14 resources will allow the creation of another large-scale gas hub in Malaysia, leveraging shared infrastructure, to supply gas to Malaysia LNG and meet the growing LNG demand in Asia,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

The agreements follow TotalEnergies' acquisition of SapuraOMV Upstream in 2024 and the expansion of its partnership with PETRONAS in 2025.

TotalEnergies, which has operated in Malaysia since 1985, became the country's third-largest gas producer following the SapuraOMV acquisition and holds operated and non-operated interests in several offshore blocks off Sarawak and Sabah.