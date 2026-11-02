Dominion Energy Installs 44 Turbines at Virginia Offshore Wind Project

Dominion Energy's 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project has reached approximately 85% overall completion, with 44 of its planned 176 wind turbines installed and work on the 45th underway.

The latest milestone marks an increase from 81% overall completion reported at the end of July, when 31 turbines had been installed and work on the 32nd was underway.

Dominion has also completed fabrication of all turbine nacelles, towers and blades, up from 100% of nacelles, approximately 99% of towers and 85% of blades reported in its previous update, the company said in its third quarter 2026 results update.

The company maintained its target of completing the offshore wind project by the end of 2027, with its capital budget unchanged at approximately $11.65 billion, including contingency.

Turbine installation continues to average approximately two days from jack-up to jack-down, although progress in September and October was slower than expected due to weather and maintenance activities involving the Charybdis wind turbine installation vessel.

The maintenance activities were completed in October, while Dominion said the delays were within the schedule contingency introduced during the previous quarter.

The company also expects the third and final offshore substation to be energized by the end of 2026.

All 176 monopile foundations and transition pieces have already been installed, while 143 of the project's 176 inter-array cable segments, totaling approximately 260 miles, had been installed through October. The remaining segments are expected to be laid during 2026.

Dominion reported that the project's estimated levelized cost of energy, including renewable energy credits, stands at approximately $62 per megawatt-hour, compared with the $80-$90/MWh range in its initial filing.

Located off Virginia Beach, CVOW began delivering electricity to Virginia's grid in March 2026, when the project was approximately 71% complete.

The wind farm will comprise 176 Siemens Gamesa 14-MW turbines and is expected to generate enough electricity to supply approximately 660,000 homes once fully operational.

Turbine installation is being carried out by Charybdis, the first Jones Act-compliant wind turbine installation vessel in the United States.