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BGB Group Lands Offshore Substation Work at Baltica 2

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(Credit: BGB Group)
(Credit: BGB Group)

BGB Group has secured a framework agreement from PGE and Ørsted to provide offshore scaffolding and construction services for the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in Poland, supporting work across the project's four offshore substations.

The agreement covers engineered temporary access and construction support during offshore substation construction, cable termination and commissioning activities, with the framework running through the end of 2027 and options for extension.

Services will be ordered on a call-off basis throughout the offshore construction campaign, with work delivered through BGB's Polish operating company in Gdańsk, using a combination of UK and locally supplied personnel.

The scope includes the engineering and installation of scaffolding and temporary access systems, including cable jointing and termination habitats, as well as inspection, maintenance and dismantling services.

BGB will also provide support for the termination of array, export and interconnector cables, alongside offshore supervisory personnel, vessel coordinators, rope access technicians, riggers, crane operators and other construction specialists.

The company will carry out the work through its in-house engineering, design, supervision and offshore execution teams, with personnel accommodated on project-supplied offshore accommodation and construction support vessels.

“Our job now is simple: deliver safely, every day, and make life easier for the project team when the pressure’s on during commissioning. That’s what we’ve been selected to do, and that’s what we’ll do,” said Ben Badham, Managing Director of BGB Group.

Baltica 2, located approximately 40 kilometers off the Polish coast near Ustka and Łeba, is the largest offshore wind project in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea and is expected to be fully commissioned by the end of 2027.

BGB has been supporting offshore wind construction and operations since 2017, including previous offshore substation, cable and commissioning access work for Ørsted in the UK and Taiwan.

The company also plans to involve Polish subcontractors and recruit local personnel as part of the project's delivery.

Technology Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Offshore Substations

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