Japan Clears DNV for Floating Wind Classifications

DNV has become the first non-Japanese recognized organization authorized by Japan's Flag Administration to apply floating offshore wind classification rules in the country.

The authorization allows DNV to apply its floating offshore wind rules within Japan's regulatory framework, supporting the classification and technical assessment of floating wind installations.

The rules cover floating substructures, mooring and station-keeping systems, as well as associated safety and utility systems.

DNV said the approval strengthens its ability to provide technical expertise, risk management, independent assurance and certification services to companies developing floating offshore wind projects in Japan.

"We greatly appreciate the constructive cooperation with the Japanese authorities throughout the process. It reflects our long-term commitment to Japanese maritime and offshore industries and strengthens our ability to contribute independent expertise and assurance as the market develops. We see increasing interest in floating offshore wind globally, and trusted technical frameworks will play an important role as projects progress,” said Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, CEO Maritime at DNV.

The authorization follows cooperation between DNV's Japanese operations, its international technical specialists and Japanese authorities during the approval process.

Japan is considered a potential market for floating offshore wind development because of its extensive coastline, deep-water conditions and plans to expand renewable energy capacity.

DNV said the authorization would allow it to apply its established technical framework as floating offshore wind projects progress in the Japanese market.