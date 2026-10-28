Baker Hughes to Supply Subsea Production Systems for Cronos Field off Cyprus

Baker Hughes has secured a significant contract from Eni to supply subsea production systems and services for the Cronos deepwater gas development offshore Cyprus, with initial equipment deliveries expected in the first half of 2027.

The contract, booked in the third quarter of 2026, covers deepwater subsea trees, wellheads, connectors, manifolds, topside controls and associated services, Baker Hughes announced.

Work on the project is already underway, with Baker Hughes set to deploy standardized and configurable subsea production systems to support Eni's accelerated development schedule.

The solutions are designed to reduce project complexity, minimize delivery risks and improve schedule predictability, helping Eni advance the project towards first gas.

“Baker Hughes has worked alongside Eni on deepwater projects around the world for many years, and Cronos is another important step in that relationship,” said Amerino Gatti, Baker Hughes Executive Vice President of Oilfield Services & Equipment.

The supplier-led approach combines Baker Hughes' deepwater expertise with configurable subsea equipment to support the project's execution and key development milestones.

Located in offshore Block 6, Cronos is operated by Eni with a 50% interest, alongside TotalEnergies with the remaining 50%.

The partners made a final investment decision (FID) to develop the field in July 2026, paving the way for the country's first gas project and creating a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export route to Europe via existing infrastructure in Egypt.

The Cronos development is expected to produce the equivalent of around 2.8 million tonnes per annum of LNG, with TotalEnergies set to market 50% of the LNG production, or about 1.4 Mtpa.

In September 2026 Eni awarded a contract, worth between $500 million and $750 million, to McDermott to provide project management, engineering, procurement and installation support for the Cronos development.