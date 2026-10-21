TechnipFMC, BP Team Up on 20K Subsea Systems for Gulf Oil Projects

TechnipFMC and BP have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore cooperation on the supply of high-pressure subsea production systems for BP's Paleogene oil developments in the U.S. Gulf.

The agreement, announced on October 20, establishes a framework for the potential supply of subsea tree systems rated for pressures of up to 20,000 pounds per square inch (20K).

Signed with BP Exploration & Production, a subsidiary of BP, the MoU will allow the companies to identify early project opportunities and collaborate on technology development.

The cooperation is intended to improve project scheduling and delivery through the use of standardized 20K subsea equipment.

"The MoU reflects our commitment to advancing the deployment of standardized 20K solutions. By combining proven technologies with repeatable and systematic project delivery, TechnipFMC can help improve predictability and performance across future developments," said Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and CEO of TechnipFMC.

The agreement comes as BP advances two major Paleogene developments in the U.S. Gulf - Kaskida and Tiber-Guadalupe.

The company reached a final investment decision on Kaskida in July 2024 and on Tiber-Guadalupe, which will become the Tiber platform, in September 2025.

According to BP, the two projects are expected to begin unlocking approximately 10 billion barrels of discovered resources in the Paleogene, with planned investment of around $10 billion across its Gulf Paleogene developments.

BP is also targeting production capacity of more than 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day across its U.S. Gulf operations by 2030.

The company currently operates five production hubs in the region - Atlantis, Mad Dog, Na Kika, Thunder Horse and Argos, with expansion projects planned at Argos and Atlantis over the next three years.

The MoU establishes a cooperation framework rather than a firm subsea equipment supply contract.