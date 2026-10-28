Strohm Nets Ultra-Deepwater Supply Deal for Southeast Asia’s Gas Scheme

Thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) manufacturer Strohm has secured a contract to supply four gas production jumpers for an ultra-deepwater field in Southeast Asia, with installation planned at water depths exceeding 2,200 meters.

The contract covers four carbon fibre PA12 TCP jumpers, each with an internal diameter of 6.9 inches and an average length of approximately 1,000 meters, Strohm announced on October 28.

The jumpers will be procured and installed by McDermott's Subsea and Floating Facilities business line on behalf of a large international operator, using a vertical lay system.

Strohm's TCP technology is lightweight, spoolable and delivered in long lengths, allowing installation using existing industry equipment and light or medium offshore construction vessels.

“Our TCP is already in use around the world, with an established and growing track record in deepwater developments. This award strengthens our presence in Southeast Asia and positions us to support the next phase of deepwater energy development in this growing market,” said Fabienne Ellington, Strohm's Vice President for Middle East & Asia-Pacific.

The contract continues Strohm's collaboration with McDermott, which has experience installing the company's pipe systems across offshore developments worldwide.

Strohm's TCP technology is qualified for a 30-year design life and is designed to resist fatigue and corrosion, reducing maintenance requirements for offshore operators.

The company also introduced a seven-year warranty period for its products earlier in 2026.