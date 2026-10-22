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Techouse Acquires Ambio

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Svein Helge Pettersen, CEO of Techouse (Credit: Techouse)
Svein Helge Pettersen, CEO of Techouse (Credit: Techouse)

Norwegian engineering and technology company Techouse has agreed to acquire offshore potable water services specialist Ambio Water, expanding its water treatment business following a separate acquisition agreement announced earlier in October.

Techouse said on October 22 it would acquire 100% of the shares in Ambio, a Stavanger-based company providing potable water system services to offshore installations and vessels.

Ambio Water's customers include operators, drilling contractors and shipowners on the Norwegian continental shelf, with services covering fixed production platforms, floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, drilling rigs, subsea vessels and offshore support vessels.

The company provides water quality risk assessments, contingency planning, inspections, audits, laboratory analyses, tank cleaning and disinfection, as well as engineering and technical support.

Ambio Water also operates a proprietary digital platform for monitoring and compliance management of offshore water and fuel systems.

Founded in 2000, Ambio Water employs 10 people and generated revenue of approximately NOK 28 million in 2025. It will continue operating under its existing management team as part of Techouse.

The agreement follows Techouse's announcement earlier this week of a deal to acquire UK-based Eta Process Plant, which supplies vacuum deaeration and gas-strip deaeration systems and water injection packages for offshore and onshore energy applications.

Techouse develops and supplies water treatment and heat recovery systems for the offshore and energy industries, including water injection, sulphate removal and deaeration technologies.

The two acquisitions will broaden its portfolio across potable water management, water injection and other water treatment processes used in offshore operations.

"Clean and safe drinking water is probably something most Norwegians take for granted. The reality is, however, that society to a large degree comes to a standstill without it. This is especially true on offshore installations and vessels, which essentially are small communities at sea. Maintaining full control of water quality at all times is therefore critical. This is where Ambio's expertise makes a real difference, helping to keep the offshore and maritime industries operating safely and efficiently," said Bjørn Tore Sundvor-Halleland, who heads up Ambio Water.

Technology Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

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