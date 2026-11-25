Equinor and JAPEX have agreed to exchange interests in offshore oil and gas assets on the Norwegian continental shelf, with Equinor set to increase its stake in the Verdande field, receive $65 million in cash and reduce its holding in Goliat.

Under the two linked agreements, Equinor will transfer an 8% interest in Goliat to JAPEX, reducing its non-operated ownership in the field from 35% to 27%.

In return, Equinor will acquire JAPEX's 3.5% participating interest in the Equinor-operated Verdande field, increasing its ownership from approximately 59.3% to 62.8%.

The transactions also cover the transfer of a 20% interest in the Arkenstone exploration acreage and a 10% interest in Rhadamanthys, both located in the Norwegian Sea.

The divestments will reduce Equinor's interests in Arkenstone from 70% to 50% and in Rhadamanthys from 70% to 60%.

As part of the agreements, JAPEX will also cover a portion of Equinor's costs for planned exploration wells in the two license areas, up to an agreed maximum amount.

The Arkenstone transaction covers production licenses 1014 and 1014B, while the Rhadamanthys transfer involves licenses 1226 and 1226B. The Goliat divestment covers production licenses 229, 229B, 229H, 229I and 229J.

Equinor said the transactions form part of its efforts to optimize its Norwegian offshore portfolio, simplify the partnership structure in the Norne area and improve value creation during the later stages of field life.

The divestments in Goliat, Arkenstone and Rhadamanthys have an economic effective date of January 1, 2026, while the acquisition of the Verdande interest has an economic effective date of January 1, 2027.

Completion remains subject to customary conditions, including relevant regulatory approvals.