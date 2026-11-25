A spokesperson for Norway's Equinor said on Tuesday that production at the Johan Castberg oilfield in the Barents Sea had been temporarily reduced to a minimum level due to an issue with the hose reel in the offloading system.

"Oil offloading is currently not possible, and production has therefore been reduced to manage the available storage capacity," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The reduction follows a week-long production shutdown due to technical issues with the gas injection compressor. The issue had been resolved and production was ramping up when the problem with the hose reel occurred, according to the spokesperson.

Work is ongoing to restore offloading as soon as possible, the spokesperson added.





(Reuters - Reporting by Louise Rasmussen. Editing by Mark Potter)