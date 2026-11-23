Vår Energi has agreed to acquire ConocoPhillips' Norwegian upstream business and related infrastructure interests in Norway and the United Kingdom for an enterprise value of $4.4 billion, adding operatorship of the Greater Ekofisk Area and associated export infrastructure.

The transaction, announced on November 23, has an economic effective date of January 1, 2026, with completion expected around the end of the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory and governmental approvals.

The consideration payable at completion is estimated at approximately $2.5 billion, net of cash, including cash flow generated by the acquired business since the economic effective date, and customary completion adjustments.

The acquired portfolio comprises interests in 13 producing fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including the Greater Ekofisk Area, Troll, Heidrun, Alvheim, Oseberg, Visund, Aasta Hansteen, Grane and Breidablikk.

The acquisition will give Vår Energi operatorship of the Greater Ekofisk Area, covering the Ekofisk, Eldfisk, Embla, Tor, Tommeliten Alfa and Gamma fields, as well as the associated Norpipe pipeline and receiving facilities at Teesside in the UK.

The portfolio held 414 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) of proved and probable reserves and 101 mmboe of contingent resources at the end of 2025.

Together with its previously announced combination with BlueNord, Vår Energi expects the acquisition to increase its pro forma 2026 production to approximately 550,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and raise its long-term production target to more than 500,000 boepd into the mid-2030s.

The combined portfolio is expected to hold approximately 2.9 billion boe of reserves and resources, with a reserve and resource life of around 14 years, based on year-end 2025 volumes and 2026 pro forma production.

Vår Energi estimates the transaction could generate between $700 million and $1 billion in operational, commercial and financial synergies, measured on a post-tax net present value basis.

The company also sees opportunities to increase recovery and develop additional resources across the Greater Ekofisk Area, which it estimates originally contained approximately 10 billion boe of oil in place.

“This is another important step in Vår Energi's growth journey and further strengthens our position on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). The transaction adds significant scale, reserves and operatorship, while creating the opportunity to unlock materially greater value from a high-quality asset base with substantial remaining resources and development potential,” said Nick Walker, Chief Executive Officer of Vår Energi.

To reduce commodity price exposure associated with the acquisition, Vår Energi is establishing a hedging programme covering transaction volumes from 2027 through the first quarter of 2028.

The company said it had secured downside protection for approximately 80% of the additional gas volumes at around $110 per boe, while retaining exposure to higher gas prices.

Vår Energi plans to fund the acquisition through existing available liquidity and cash held by the acquired business at closing. It reported available liquidity of $7.5 billion as of September 30, 2026, and said it would also assess a potential equity raise, subject to market conditions.

The company expects the acquisition to increase free cash flow generation and dividend capacity, raising its dividend guidance for the fourth quarter of 2026 to $450 million.

Following completion of the ConocoPhillips transaction and the proposed BlueNord combination, Vår Energi expects its production mix to comprise approximately 65% oil and 35% gas, with operating costs of around $13 per boe over 2027–2029.

The BlueNord combination remains subject to customary conditions, including partner and authority approvals, with completion expected around the end of 2026.