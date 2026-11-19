EnQuest has agreed to sell its UK upstream oil and gas business and associated infrastructure to NEO NEXT+ for up to $960 million, marking a major step in its strategic shift towards Southeast Asia.

The transaction comprises $840 million in upfront cash consideration, subject to customary closing adjustments, and up to $120 million in contingent payments linked to oil prices and changes to the UK's Energy Profits Levy.

The agreement, signed on November 17, covers the sale of EnQuest Britain Limited, which holds the company's UK upstream assets, including the operated Magnus, Kraken and Greater Kittiwake Area fields, its non-operated interest in Golden Eagle, and the undeveloped Bressay field and Bentley discovery.

The disposal also includes UK decommissioning and midstream assets, including EnQuest's operating interest in the Sullom Voe Terminal, the Northern Leg Gas Pipeline and the Ninian Pipeline system.

The UK portfolio produced an average of 31,122 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025, comprising 92% liquids and 8% gas. At the end of that year, it held approximately 122 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) of proved and probable (2P) reserves and 308 MMboe of contingent (2C) resources.

The transaction will also transfer UK decommissioning, lease and other liabilities totaling $2.125 billion as of December 31, 2025, to the buyer.

Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions, including the completion of EnQuest's previously announced acquisitions of participating interests in four production sharing contracts offshore Malaysia.

Those acquisitions remain scheduled for completion on December 31, 2026, while the UK disposal has an economic effective date of January 1, 2027.

Following both transactions, EnQuest expects its Southeast Asian business to produce approximately 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day on a 2025 net participating interest basis, with operating costs of around $11 per barrel of oil equivalent, compared with the group's 2025 average of $25.

The remaining business will comprise production, development and exploration interests in Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Indonesia, alongside its Veri Energy subsidiary and associated carbon capture, utilisation and storage interests.

EnQuest intends to use proceeds from the sale to repay debt drawn in connection with its Malaysian acquisitions, while retaining financial capacity for further investments and acquisitions in Southeast Asia.

The transaction remains subject to approvals including those from the NSTA, NSIA and CMA, as well as lender consent and replacement of UK decommissioning security arrangements.

Under the ownership structure, NEO NEXT+ is held by TotalEnergies, HitecVision and Repsol.