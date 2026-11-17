Aker Solutions has received a letter of intent from Allseas for the reception, dismantling and recycling of the approximately 50,000-tonne topside from Equinor's Statfjord A platform in the North Sea.

The planned contract includes preparatory work ahead of the topside's arrival at Aker Solutions' decommissioning facility in Stord, Norway, following offshore removal by Allseas' heavy-lift vessel Pioneering Spirit.

The structure is expected to arrive at the yard between 2029 and 2031, with dismantling and recycling activities anticipated to take approximately two years and involve around 100 personnel at peak, according to Aker Solutions.

The topside was originally built at Stord in 1975 and prepared for installation on Statfjord A's concrete gravity base structure in 1976.

Aker Solutions has since carried out maintenance, modification and life-extension work on the platform over several decades.

Subject to final contract award, the company expects to book the contract as order intake in the fourth quarter of 2026 under its Renewables and Field Development segment.

Aker Solutions classifies the potential award as sizeable, representing a contract value of between $52 million and $156 million (NOK 500 million and NOK 1.5 billion).