BP has appointed former Caterpillar chief financial officer Andrew Bonfield and Anglo American chair Stuart Chambers as independent non-executive directors, marking the first stage of a broader rebuilding of its board.

Bonfield will join the board on December 1, 2026, followed by Chambers on January 1, 2027, as BP seeks to strengthen its financial, commercial and industry expertise to support its transformation and strategy execution.

The company also announced that Dave Hager will become senior independent director on December 1, succeeding Dame Amanda Blanc, who will step down from the role and leave the board on the same date.

The changes are part of a wider board rebuilding effort led by chair Ian Tyler, which will include a near-term focus on strengthening non-executive oil and gas expertise.

Bonfield recently retired as chief financial officer of Caterpillar, having previously held the same position at National Grid, Cadbury, Bristol-Myers Squibb and SmithKline Beecham.

He also served as executive director of finance at BG Group and is currently senior independent director of Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Chambers, who currently chairs Anglo American, began his career as a chemical engineer with Shell in refining and retail. He previously chaired Travis Perkins, ARM Holdings and Rexam, and served as chief executive of Pilkington and Nippon Sheet Glass.

Hager brings more than 40 years of oil and gas industry experience, having served as executive chair of Devon Energy from 2021 to 2023 and as its president and CEO from 2015 to 2021.

Blanc's departure was previously announced on September 2, 2026.