Energean Picks Njord Survey for Post-Decom Seabed Checks at UK Gas Fields

Swedish offshore survey company Njord Survey has secured a contract from Energean UK to carry out post-decommissioning seabed surveys at the Wenlock, Garrow and Kilmar gas fields in the UK Southern North Sea.

The contract covers seabed and environmental surveys along pipeline routes and around former platform locations to assess conditions following the removal of platforms and exposed subsea infrastructure, Njord Survey announced on November 9.

The results will be compared with pre-decommissioning surveys and used in decommissioning close-out reports for the three fields.

The scope includes multibeam echosounder (MBES) and side scan sonar (SSS) surveys, environmental sampling, analysis and reporting, alongside video transects and still photography.

The Garrow and Kilmar fields and their associated pipelines are located within the Southern North Sea Special Area of Conservation, an important habitat for harbour porpoises.

Njord Survey will carry out the work using its own survey vessels, equipment and full-time personnel, providing an integrated team for offshore data collection, processing and reporting.

“Decommissioning is only finished when it has been shown that the seabed is clear, and that proof has to stand up in front of the regulator,” said Martin Wikmar, CEO of Njord Survey.

The surveys are intended to provide Energean with evidence of seabed conditions following decommissioning, supporting the regulatory close-out of the three fields.

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Njord Survey operates a fleet of company-owned vessels across Europe and provides hydrographic, geophysical, environmental and underwater survey services.